Drew Dober Gets the Decision in a Slobberknocker at UFC on FOX 27

Drew Dober has now won 4 of his last 5 with his victory over Frank Camacho at #UFCCharlotte! Did the judges get it right? https://t.co/bmhrgtBpla — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 28, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Drew Dober’s decision win over Frank Camacho in a tough battle at UFC on FOX 27 on Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.

The UFC heads to Belem, Brazil, next week for UFC Fight Night 125, which features former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida in a five-round middleweight showdown against Eryk Anders in the night’s headliner. The co-main event pits John Dodson against Pedro Munhoz.

RELATED: