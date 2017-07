Drew Dober Drops a Left Hand Bomb (UFC 214 Fight Highlights)

OHHHHHHHHH THAT’S IT!!! @DrewDober lands the left hand and Burkman goes OUT!! What a way to kick off #UFC214! pic.twitter.com/iAwcwVKFVs — #UFC214 (@ufc) July 29, 2017

Check out Drew Dober dropping a bomb on Josh Burkman at UFC 214 on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif.

