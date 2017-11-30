Drakkar Klose is Fighting for His Family at UFC 218

After suffering a split decision draw against Joshua Aveles at Tachi Palace Fights 26 in February of 2016, lightweight Drakkar Klose has won his last three bouts, including two in the UFC.

For Klose, his success is credited to the hard work he puts in during training, and the constant effort to improve after each fight.

“It all starts in the gym: coming in each day, putting my time in and grinding with all my teammates,” Klose told MMAWeekly.com. “It just carries over to a great performance. It all starts with the team pretty much.

“I pretty much make the small improvements. Every fight you should grow. When you stop growing, you should hang ‘em up – this is a dangerous sport. Just making those small steps in each fight, making sure I improve and learn something new.”

Though he had only seven fights over two years heading into the UFC, Klose believes his transition been rather easy because this was a position he’s always seen himself in from the start.

“It’s been pretty smooth,” said Klose. “I always thought – even in my first pro fight – that I should be in the UFC. I always had that mentality that I am the best. It’s nothing different. It’s just more eyes on you. That’s it.”

Michigan, Klose (8-0-1) will look to add to his current winning streak when he takes on David Teymur (6-1) in a preliminary 155-pound bout at UFC 218 on Saturday in Detroit.

“He is good, but so were the other opponents that I’ve faced,” Klose said of Teymur. “Hopefully he wants to fight. From what I’ve seen, he likes to hit and run. Hopefully he’s training at 110-percent, because I’m training at 110-percent, and hopefully it’s going to be a good fight.

“I think a lot of fighters over-think it. Fighting is reacting. A lot of fighters, they watch all this tape and that, and when they get in there they’re thinking about that, and that’s when they get caught.”

While still new to the UFC and MMA overall, Klose is just focused on taking care of his family and will take things in his career as they come in 2018.

“I just want to take it fight by fight, day by day, because anything can happen on any given day in this sport,” said Klose. “I’m just blessed that I’m fighting in the UFC and making a little money to where I can take my nieces and nephews and mom out, do some nice things for them, because I’m pretty much fighting for them.”

