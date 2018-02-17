HOT OFF THE WIRE
DraftKings UFC Austin $6,000 Strike Contest

February 17, 2018
As they say, everything is bigger in Texas and as the UFC invades Austin DraftKings is back offering you an opportunity to make your wallet a little bigger too with the featured $6,000 Strike Contest. This contest is FREE for first time players who make a $5 deposit to their account or $3 entry for existing DK users.

Last weekend at UFC 221, the winning lineup of fighters were all drafted by less than half the entries!

DraftKings UFC 221 winning fighters

Never played DraftKings Fantasy MMA? That’s OK, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know below.

The classic DK MMA tournament is a salary cap contest where players pick a lineup of 6 fighters. Each fighter has assigned salary and a valid lineup must not exceed the salary cap of $50,000.

Points are accumulated by each fighter through a variety of ways from significant strikes, knockdowns, and how quickly the win comes.

As you can see from the UFC 221 scores above, big wins and significant strikes can help propel a lineup to victory.

Here’s a breakdown:

  • Knockdown: 10 Points
  • Reversal / Sweep: 5 Points
  • Takedown: 5 Points
  • Advance: 3 Points
  • Significant Strikes: 0.5 Points

A Significant Strike is any Distance Strike or Clinch/Ground Strike that is considered a “Power Strike” by official scorers.

Advances include transition To Half Guard, To Side Control, To Mount, To Back Control.

The winner of each bout is also awarded bonus points tiered on which round the fight ends.

  • Round 1 Win: 90 Points
  • Round 2 Win: 70 Points
  • Round 3 Win: 45 Points
  • Round 4 Win: 40 Points
  • Round 5 Win: 40 Points
  • Decision Win: 30 Points

UFC Austin features some opportunities again for underdogs to make or break a lineup! Below are the current DraftKings salaries of each fighter competing at the time of publication.

Main Card  

  • Welterweight
    Donald Cerrone ($8,400) vs. Yancy Medeiros ($7,800)
  • Heavyweight
    Derrick Lewis ($7,900) vs. Marcin Tybura ($8,300)
  • Lightweight
    James Vick ($9,000)  vs. Francisco Trinaldo ($7,200)
  • Welterweight
    Thiago Alves ($8,600) vs. Curtis Millender ($7,600)
  • Featherweight
    Steven Peterson ($7,500) vs. Brandon Davis ($8,700)
  • Lightweight
    Sage Northcutt ($9,200) vs. Thibault Gouti ($7,000)

Preliminary Card

  • Lightweight
    Jared Gordon ($9,300) vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira ($6,900)
  • Welterweight
    Brian Camozzi ($7,300) vs. Geoffrey Neal ($8,900)
  • Flyweight
    Roberto Sanchez ($8,000) vs. Joby Sanchez ($8,200)
  • Women’s Bantamweight
    Sarah Moras ($7,700) vs. Lucie Pudilová ($8,500)
  • Welterweight
    Alex Morono ($8,800) vs. Josh Burkman ($7,400)
  • Middleweight
    Oskar Piechota ($9,100) vs. Tim Williams ($7,100)

Biggest UFC Austin DraftKings Favorite: Jared Gordon ($9,300)

Biggest UFC Austin DraftKings Underdog: Carlos Diego Ferreira ($6,900)

Closest UFC Austin DraftKings Matchup: Roberto Sanchez ($8,000) vs. Joby Sanchez ($8,200)

There’s no time to lose, enter the MMA $6,000 Strike contest today and get drafting!

DraftKings contests are open to players 18 years of age and older (19+ in NE, 21+ in MA) that reside within the United States (excluding Alabama, Arizona, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada and Washington) along with Canada, UK, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Malta. Participation in each contest must be made only as specified in the Terms of Use. Failure to comply with these Terms of Use will result in disqualification and, if applicable, prize forfeiture. Additional eligibility restrictions apply. See website for details.

               

