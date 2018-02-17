DraftKings UFC Austin $6,000 Strike Contest

As they say, everything is bigger in Texas and as the UFC invades Austin DraftKings is back offering you an opportunity to make your wallet a little bigger too with the featured $6,000 Strike Contest. This contest is FREE for first time players who make a $5 deposit to their account or $3 entry for existing DK users.

Last weekend at UFC 221, the winning lineup of fighters were all drafted by less than half the entries!

Never played DraftKings Fantasy MMA? That’s OK, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know below.

The classic DK MMA tournament is a salary cap contest where players pick a lineup of 6 fighters. Each fighter has assigned salary and a valid lineup must not exceed the salary cap of $50,000.

Points are accumulated by each fighter through a variety of ways from significant strikes, knockdowns, and how quickly the win comes.

As you can see from the UFC 221 scores above, big wins and significant strikes can help propel a lineup to victory.

Here’s a breakdown:

Knockdown: 10 Points

Reversal / Sweep: 5 Points

Takedown: 5 Points

Advance: 3 Points

Significant Strikes: 0.5 Points

A Significant Strike is any Distance Strike or Clinch/Ground Strike that is considered a “Power Strike” by official scorers.

Advances include transition To Half Guard, To Side Control, To Mount, To Back Control.

The winner of each bout is also awarded bonus points tiered on which round the fight ends.

Round 1 Win: 90 Points

Round 2 Win: 70 Points

Round 3 Win: 45 Points

Round 4 Win: 40 Points

Round 5 Win: 40 Points

Decision Win: 30 Points

UFC Austin features some opportunities again for underdogs to make or break a lineup! Below are the current DraftKings salaries of each fighter competing at the time of publication.

Main Card

Welterweight

Donald Cerrone ($8,400) vs. Yancy Medeiros ($7,800)

Heavyweight

Derrick Lewis ($7,900) vs. Marcin Tybura ($8,300)

Lightweight

James Vick ($9,000) vs. Francisco Trinaldo ($7,200)

Welterweight

Thiago Alves ($8,600) vs. Curtis Millender ($7,600)

Featherweight

Steven Peterson ($7,500) vs. Brandon Davis ($8,700)

Lightweight

Sage Northcutt ($9,200) vs. Thibault Gouti ($7,000)

Preliminary Card

Lightweight

Jared Gordon ($9,300) vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira ($6,900)

Welterweight

Brian Camozzi ($7,300) vs. Geoffrey Neal ($8,900)

Flyweight

Roberto Sanchez ($8,000) vs. Joby Sanchez ($8,200)

Women’s Bantamweight

Sarah Moras ($7,700) vs. Lucie Pudilová ($8,500)

Welterweight

Alex Morono ($8,800) vs. Josh Burkman ($7,400)

Middleweight

Oskar Piechota ($9,100) vs. Tim Williams ($7,100)

Biggest UFC Austin DraftKings Favorite: Jared Gordon ($9,300)

Biggest UFC Austin DraftKings Underdog: Carlos Diego Ferreira ($6,900)

Closest UFC Austin DraftKings Matchup: Roberto Sanchez ($8,000) vs. Joby Sanchez ($8,200)

