DraftKings UFC 221 $10,000 Strike Contest

February 9, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC 221 is upon us and DraftKings is back with an awesome MMA $10,000 Strike contest! This contest is free for first time players (min. $5 deposit) or $3 for existing DK players.

First place is a cool $500 USD with a total of $10,000 up for grabs and over 1,000 players in the money.

Never played DraftKings Fantasy MMA? That’s OK, we’ve got you covered with an overview below.

The classic DK MMA tournament is a salary cap contest where players pick a lineup of 6 fighters. Each fighter has assigned salary and a valid lineup must not exceed the salary cap of $50,000.

Points are accumulated by each fighter through a variety of ways from significant strikes, knockdowns, and how quickly the win comes.

Let’s break down the scoring.

  • Knockdown: 10 Points
  • Reversal / Sweep: 5 Points
  • Takedown: 5 Points
  • Advance: 3 Points
  • Significant Strikes: 0.5 Points

It should be noted that Significant Strikes are any Distance Strike or Clinch/Ground Strikes that are considered “Power Strikes” by official scorers.

Advances include transition To Half Guard, To Side Control, To Mount, To Back Control.

The winner of each bout is also awarded bonus points tiered on which round the fight ends.

  • Round 1 Win: 90 Points
  • Round 2 Win: 70 Points
  • Round 3 Win: 45 Points
  • Round 4 Win: 40 Points
  • Round 5 Win: 40 Points
  • Decision Win: 30 Points

UFC 221: Romero vs Rockhold has some exciting matchups and interesting salary plays. Below are the current DraftKings salaries of each fighter competing on UFC 221 at the time of publication.

DraftKings UFC 221 Contest

Main Card (Pay-Per-View)

  • Interim Middleweight Championship Main Event:
    Yoel Romero ($7,900) vs. Luke Rockhold ($8,300)
  • Heavyweight:
    Mark Hunt ($7,800) vs. Curtis Blaydes ($8,400)
  • Heavyweight:
    Tai Tuivasa ($9,300) vs. Cyril Asker ($6,900)
  • Welterweight:
    Jake Matthews ($7,400) vs. Li Jingliang ($8,800)
  • Light Heavyweight:
    Tyson Pedro ($9,100)  vs. Saparbek Safarov ($7,100)

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

  • Lightweight:
    Damien Brown ($7,700) vs. Dong Hyun Kim ($8,500)
  • Middleweight:
    Rob Wilkinson  ($7,000) vs. Israel Adesanya ($9,200)
  • Featherweight:
    Jeremy Kennedy ($7,300) vs. Alexander Volkanovski ($8,900)
  • Flyweight:
    Jussier Formiga ($8,100) vs. Ben Nguyen ($8,100)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

  • Lightweight:
    Ross Pearson ($8,600) vs. Mizuto Hirota ($7,600)
  • Bantamweight:
    Teruto Ishihara ($7,500) vs. José Alberto Quiñónez ($8,700)
  • Welterweight:
    Luke Jumeau ($8,000) vs. Daichi Abe ($8,200)

Biggest UFC 221 DraftKings Favorite: Tai Tuivasa ($9,300)

Biggest UFC 221 DraftKings Underdog: Cyril Asker ($6,900)

Closest UFC 221 DraftKings Matchup: Jussier Formiga ($8,100) vs. Ben Nguyen ($8,100)

There’s no time to lose, enter the MMA $10,000 Strike contest today and get drafting!

DraftKings contests are open to players 18 years of age and older (19+ in NE, 21+ in MA) that reside within the United States (excluding Alabama, Arizona, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada and Washington) along with Canada, UK, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Malta. Participation in each contest must be made only as specified in the Terms of Use. Failure to comply with these Terms of Use will result in disqualification and, if applicable, prize forfeiture. Additional eligibility restrictions apply. See website for details.

               

