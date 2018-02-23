DraftKings is Going Big with $80,000 Fantasy MMA Contest for UFC on FOX 28!

When one typically thinks of Orlando, theme parks reign king. Well, this weekend might not be Orlando’s norm, but it’ll definitely be a rollercoaster of a journey. The February 24th, 2018, UFC event marks the promotion’s third visit to Orlando and the first since December of 2015. It’s setting up to be a wild slate of fights and DraftKings is making it even sweeter.

First place is a up for grabs and over 2,700 players in the money.

For those who haven’t played DraftKings Fantasy MMA before, we’ve got a full overview below that will make you an MMA fantasy expert in no time.

The classic DK MMA tournament is a salary cap contest where each fighter is assigned a salary and a lineup must not exceed the salary cap of $50,000. Players pick a lineup of 6 fighters and points are accumulated through a variety of ways from significant strikes, knockdowns, and how quickly the bout ends.

Below is an overview of DraftKings Fantasy MMA scoring.

Knockdown: 10 Points

Reversal / Sweep: 5 Points

Takedown: 5 Points

Advance: 3 Points

Significant Strikes: 0.5 Points

Significant Strikes are defined as any Distance Strike or Clinch/Ground Strikes that are considered “Power Strikes” by official scorers and Advances include transition To Half Guard, To Side Control, To Mount, To Back Control.

The winner of each bout is also awarded bonus points based on which round the fight ends.

Round 1 Win: 90 Points

Round 2 Win: 70 Points

Round 3 Win: 45 Points

Round 4 Win: 40 Points

Round 5 Win: 40 Points

Decision Win: 30 Points

There’s no time to lose, enter the contest today and get drafting!

