DraftKings is Going Big with $80,000 Fantasy MMA Contest for UFC on FOX 28!

February 23, 2018
When one typically thinks of Orlando, theme parks reign king. Well, this weekend might not be Orlando’s norm, but it’ll definitely be a rollercoaster of a journey. The February 24th, 2018, UFC event marks the promotion’s third visit to Orlando and the first since December of 2015. It’s setting up to be a wild slate of fights and DraftKings is making it even sweeter.

First place is a up for grabs and over 2,700 players in the money. 

Josh Emmett vs Jeremy StephensFor those who haven’t played DraftKings Fantasy MMA before, we’ve got a full overview below that will make you an MMA fantasy expert in no time. 

The classic DK MMA tournament is a salary cap contest where each fighter is assigned a salary and a lineup must not exceed the salary cap of $50,000. Players pick a lineup of 6 fighters and points are accumulated through a variety of ways from significant strikes, knockdowns, and how quickly the bout ends. 

Below is an overview of DraftKings Fantasy MMA scoring.

  • Knockdown: 10 Points
  • Reversal / Sweep: 5 Points
  • Takedown: 5 Points
  • Advance: 3 Points
  • Significant Strikes: 0.5 Points

Significant Strikes are defined as any Distance Strike or Clinch/Ground Strikes that are considered “Power Strikes” by official scorers and Advances include transition To Half Guard, To Side Control, To Mount, To Back Control. 

The winner of each bout is also awarded bonus points based on which round the fight ends.

  • Round 1 Win: 90 Points
  • Round 2 Win: 70 Points
  • Round 3 Win: 45 Points
  • Round 4 Win: 40 Points
  • Round 5 Win: 40 Points
  • Decision Win: 30 Points

There’s no time to lose, enter the contest today and get drafting!

DraftKings contests are open to players 18 years of age and older (19+ in NE, 21+ in MA) that reside within the United States (excluding Alabama, Arizona, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada and Washington) along with Canada, UK, Germany, Ireland, Austria, and Malta. Participation in each contest must be made only as specified in the Terms of Use. Failure to comply with these Terms of Use will result in disqualification and, if applicable, prize forfeiture. Additional eligibility restrictions apply. See website for details.

               

