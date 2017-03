Double KO at Shamrock FC Still Results in a Winner (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

There was a stunning, ultra-rare double-knockout at this past weekend’s Shamrock FC event in Kansas City. Believe it or not, there was still a winner declared in the fight between Axel Cazares and Alan Vasquez. Looking at the damage on the winner’s face might make the outcome all the more surprising.

