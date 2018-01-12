HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones

featuredDaniel Cormier Isn’t Trying to Escape the Shadow of Jon Jones Looming Over His Career

featured2017 Submission of the Year: Demetrious Johnson’s Mind-Bending Armbar

Big John McCarthy

featuredBig John McCarthy Explains Move from Refereeing to the Bellator Broadcast Booth

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor weigh-in

featured2017 Story of the Year: Conor McGregor Lands Floyd Mayweather Fight

Dooho Choi: ‘I Was Born to Knock Fighters Out’

January 12, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dooho Choi is ready to show the world again how he fights like a beast. On Sunday, he’ll take on Jeremy Stephens in the main event at UFC Fight Night St. Louis.

TRENDING > Big John McCarthy Explains Move from Refereeing to the Bellator Broadcast Booth

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Sunday for UFC Fight Night 124: Stephens vs. Choi Full Results and Live Fight Stats.

While Stephens and Choi meet in the night’s headliner, in the night’s co-main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort heads into the twilight of his career, looking to put together one last winning streak. He’ll have to be on point though, as he squares off with The Ultimate Fighter 11 Finalist Uriah Hall.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA