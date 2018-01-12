Dooho Choi: ‘I Was Born to Knock Fighters Out’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dooho Choi is ready to show the world again how he fights like a beast. On Sunday, he’ll take on Jeremy Stephens in the main event at UFC Fight Night St. Louis.

While Stephens and Choi meet in the night’s headliner, in the night’s co-main event, former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort heads into the twilight of his career, looking to put together one last winning streak. He’ll have to be on point though, as he squares off with The Ultimate Fighter 11 Finalist Uriah Hall.