Dooho Choi Collapses Thiago Tavares in UFC KO of the Week

(Courtesy of UFC)

“The Korean Superboy” Dooho Choi earned back-to-back Performance of the Night bonuses when he knocked out Thiago Tavares in the opening round at The Ultimate Fighter 23 Finale in 2016. Choi faces Jeremy Stephens in the main event of Fight Night St. Louis on Sunday, January 14.

