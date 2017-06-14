Doo Ho Choi Out of UFC 214 Bout Against Andre Fili

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 14, 2017
Featherweight Doo Ho Choi has been forced out of his scheduled UFC 214 bout against Andre Fili for undisclosed reasons. Fili posted the news on Wednesday via Twitter.

Choi (14-2) had a 12-fight winning streak snapped in his last outing when he lost to Cub Swanson by unanimous decision in December. The South Korean is currently ranked No. 13 in the UFC’s featherweight division. The fight was scheduled to take place on the July 29 main card.

Fili (16-4) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Hacran Dias. A win over Choi would have likely gotten Fili back in the rankings. He now awaits a replacement opponent.

UFC 214 takes place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. It is headlined by the light heavyweight title fight between champion Daniel Cormier and former titleholder Jon Jones.

