Don’t Worry About Hawaii Missile Scare, Max Holloway’s Got This!

Hawaiian citizens arose to a ballistic missile alert on Saturday morning, but hours later, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, who happens to be Hawaiian, assured his fellow islanders that he’s got their backs.

A cell phone alert went out early Saturday morning, warning that a ballistic missile was headed towards Hawaii, sending people into a panic. The alert was waved off as a “false alarm” a short time later.

After everyone was reassured that the alarm was an accidental alert and nerves settled a bit, Holloway took to twitter, taking a shot at the false alarm with a photo of him kneeing a missile, unofficially making him Hawaii’s homegrown missile defense system.

