Don’t Get Scammed! Mayweather vs. McGregor Tickets Are Not On Sale Yet

Though a boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor has finally been booked for Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, tickets are not yet on sale.

Tickets not being available isn’t usually a news item, but it appears the scammers are already out trying to get the better of fans that want to book a trip to Las Vegas for Mayweather vs. McGregor. That’s the problem, only scammers are currently trying to sell tickets.

Not only are tickets not on sale yet, ticket prices haven’t even been ironed out, according to UFC president Dana White.

“A fan told me he bought tix already. I want ALL fans to know that we have not even come up with a price for tix yet and tix ARE NOT for sale yet,” White wrote on Instagram on Friday. “Don’t get (expletive) by These DIRTBALLS trying to sell tix already. When we announce tix on sale that’s when it’s real.”

That’s likely due to the venue not quite being settled yet either. While the fight is targeted for T-Mobile Arena, the parties involved in the Mayweather vs. McGregor bout are finalizing details with Ice Cube’s Big 3 basketball league, which already had the arena booked for its championship game on Aug. 26. Ice Cube, one of the founders of Big 3, is willing to move to the MGM Grand Garden Arena, but an agreement to make the move has yet to be announced.

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather Lights Up Sparring Partner in Anticipation of Conor McGregor (video)

A fan told me he bought tix already. I want ALL fans to know that we have not even come up with a price for tix yet and tix ARE NOT for sale yet. Don't get fucked by These DIRTBALLS trying to sell tix already. When we announce tix on sale that's when it's real. A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite) on Jun 23, 2017 at 3:22am PDT

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram