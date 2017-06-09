Don’t Believe What You Read, Dana White is Running Mayweather vs. McGregor

Despite a report to the contrary, UFC president Dana White insists he is the point man putting together the blockbuster boxing bout between retired pugilistic legend Floyd Mayweather and dual division UFC kingpin Conor McGregor.

The Los Angeles Times reported that negotiations for the fight were actively underway, but noted that White was not involved, instead citing an anonymous source that said new UFC owners WME-IMG were handling talks with Mayweather’s point man Al Haymon.

White, in speaking with TMZ Sports, insists that is untrue.

“Trust me, I’m running the Mayweather vs. McGregor deal,” he said. “I’m the only one in on it.”

