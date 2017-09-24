Don’t Be Surprised if Georges St-Pierre Calls Out Conor McGregor

If Georges St-Pierre defeats Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight belt in November, don’t be surprised if he calls out Conor McGregor.

If St-Pierre wins, his training partner, Olivier Aubin-Mercier, told TSN recently that he felt it was possible that his teammate might call out McGregor for the superfight of all MMA superfights.

“I think what would be possible is if he called out Conor [McGregor] after,” Aubin-Mercier said, calling it a win-win situation for the UFC to make the fight.

“If Georges wins, he’s the biggest MMA fighter of all-time. If Conor wins, he is too, and if [Georges] wins, I don’t think people are going to hold it against Conor.”

Although St-Pierre is moving up from his historical place as the king of the welterweight division to fight Bisping at 185 pounds, it wouldn’t be out of the question for him to drop back down and meet McGregor in the middle.

St-Pierre can obviously make 170 pounds. He did it for years. And McGregor fought Nate Diaz twice at 170 pounds. Currently the UFC 155-pound champion, McGregor has also shown that he doesn’t care what people think about whether or not he stays in a division and defends the title. He will go where the biggest fight is, the biggest challenge, the biggest money.

He is coming off of a foray into boxing against one of the top boxers of all time in Floyd Mayweather. McGregor made more money for that one bout that he probably has in his entire mixed martial arts career combined.

A superfight with St-Pierre is certainly in his wheelhouse, even if it means a return to 170 pounds.

It’s a good move for St-Pierre as well. He’s long been one of the most popular fighters in the world. His return to the Octagon after four years gone will likely be the biggest UFC event of 2017. Like McGregor, he is only returning for big fights and big challenges. Enter Conor McGregor into the picture.

St-Pierre has said that he has a plan in mind for his return, hinting that he’s not content to simply jump up a weight class and dominate it. He appeared to be leaning toward marquee match-ups, not conquering divisions.

“I think Conor is a smart fight for anybody in any division right now,” Aubin-Mercier added, obviously referencing the money that accompanies fighting the biggest star on the UFC roster.

St-Pierre is not a big trash talker, but he’s certainly gotten his jabs in against Bisping, primarily because Bisping is an instigator. McGregor is also an instigator, so beyond the fight being between two great fighters, McGregor, as he always does, would make promoting the fight an epic event in and of itself.

Is it a smart move? Would you want to see St-Pierre and McGregor go at it?

