Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone vs. Yancy Medeiros Expected to Headline UFC Fight Night in Austin

December 26, 2017
No Comments

UFC Fight Night in Austin has a main event.

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will remain at welterweight for at least one more fight, as he is expected to take on Yancy Medeiros in a five-round main event at UFC Fight Night 126 on Feb. 18 in Texas.

Sources close to the match-up confirmed the fight on Tuesday with bout agreements expected to be issued at any time.

Yancy MedeirosCerrone (32-10, 1 NC) will enter the main event after dropping his last three fights in a row, while recently teasing his return to the lightweight division in 2018. It appears Cerrone changed his mind when this opportunity was presented to him, as the always-exciting veteran will fight in his fifth main event under the UFC banner.

Meanwhile, Medeiros (15-4-1) has found new life since returning to the welterweight division with three wins in a row including a TKO against Alex Oliveira at UFC 218 that earned him “Fight of the Night” honors.

Medeiros will now get the chance to headline his first UFC card, while building a reputation as one of the most exciting fighters on the entire roster.

               

