Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone vs. Darren Till Will Headline UFC’s Return to Poland

Always exciting welterweight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will step back into a main event when he returns to action in October to face undefeated prospect Darren Till at UFC Fight Night in Gdansk, Poland.

Sources close to the fight confirmed the matchup to MMAWeekly.com on Thursday following an initial report from MMAUno.com.

Cerrone (32-9, 1 NC) has gone 4-2 since moving to the welterweight division but most recently he’s suffered back-to-back losses to Jorge Masvidal and former champion Robbie Lawler.

Now Cerrone will look to get back into the contender’s race in the welterweight division as he faces an undefeated prospect who’s been gunning for a big name on his resume.

Till (15-0-1) has looked like a very promising addition to the UFC’s 170-pound division including his most recent win over Bojan Velickovic. Now the British born fighter who resides in Brazil will take a huge step up in competition as he faces Cerrone on Oct. 21.

The upcoming UFC card in Poland will also feature a strawweight matchup between former title contender Karolina Kowalkiewicz and newcomer Jodie Esquibel. Artem Lobov is also expected to face Andre Fili on the upcoming card in October.

