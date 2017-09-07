                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredConor McGregor’s Coach Doubts Another 2017 Fight, but Has Eyes on Next Opponent

featuredTyron Woodley Willing to Go to Middleweight to Chase Down Georges St-Pierre

featuredAlexander Volkov Stops Stefan Struve (UFC Rotterdam Results)

UFC Fight Night Volkov vs Struve Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 115: Volkov vs. Struve Live Results and Fight Stats

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone vs. Darren Till Will Headline UFC’s Return to Poland

September 7, 2017
NoNo Comments

Always exciting welterweight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will step back into a main event when he returns to action in October to face undefeated prospect Darren Till at UFC Fight Night in Gdansk, Poland.

Sources close to the fight confirmed the matchup to MMAWeekly.com on Thursday following an initial report from MMAUno.com.

Cerrone (32-9, 1 NC) has gone 4-2 since moving to the welterweight division but most recently he’s suffered back-to-back losses to Jorge Masvidal and former champion Robbie Lawler.

Now Cerrone will look to get back into the contender’s race in the welterweight division as he faces an undefeated prospect who’s been gunning for a big name on his resume.

Till (15-0-1) has looked like a very promising addition to the UFC’s 170-pound division including his most recent win over Bojan Velickovic. Now the British born fighter who resides in Brazil will take a huge step up in competition as he faces Cerrone on Oct. 21.

The upcoming UFC card in Poland will also feature a strawweight matchup between former title contender Karolina Kowalkiewicz and newcomer Jodie Esquibel. Artem Lobov is also expected to face Andre Fili on the upcoming card in October.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC 215: Johnson vs. Borg
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA