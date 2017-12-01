               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Max Holloway UFC 218 weigh

featuredMax Holloway vs. Jose Aldo Official, All Fighters Make Weight Ahead of UFC 218

The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale Live Results

featuredThe Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale Live Results and Fight Stats

Nicco Montano TUF 26 Finale weigh

featuredNew UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship Set After TUF 26 Finalist Taken to Hospital (Weigh-in Results)

featuredJose Aldo: Can the King Reclaim His Crown?

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Returning to Lightweight Division

December 1, 2017
NoNo Comments

Part of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone‘s appeal is his willingness to take fights on short notice, accept tough opponents, and his appetite to compete often. After a seven-fight stint in the welterweight division, Cerrone plans to drop back down to the 155-pound weight class.

From 2013 to 2015, the 34-year-old reeled off eight consecutive wins and earned a shot at the UFC lightweight title. He came up short against then champion Rafael dos Anjos in December 2015 and moved up a weight class following the loss.

Donald Cowboy CerroneAt welterweight, Cerrone won his first four fights, all by finishes. He had moved himself into contender status and was inching chose to a title shot, but the winning streak ended. Cerrone is currently on a three-fight skid with losses to Jorge Masvidal, Robbie Lawler, and Darren Till. With three losses in a row, Cerrone will return to the lightweight division for his next fight.

“I’m going back to ’55,” Cerrone said during a recent episode of “The Fighter and the Kid” with Brendan Schaub and Bryan Callen. “It was [a tough cut], but I’m only 175 [pounds]. I’ve been waking up at 175 every day, so I was like, I’m fine. I’m more focused [at 155]. At ’70, I can just not train and [expletive] off. I put more into it at ’55. So let’s do it, man. Let’s go back, have a couple more fights.”

TRENDING > Dana White Doesn’t Believe Nick Diaz Will Ever Fight Again… but What About Nate?

Not only is Cerrone returning to the weight class that he’s had the most success in, he’s also rethinking the how often he competes.  While taking two fights in 15 days like he did in 2015 may be good for the bank account, it might not be the best idea for career longevity. It’s a realization he’s been slow to warm up to, but it appears that Cerrone’s experience is directing him toward the work smarter not harder philosophy.

“I probably won’t take 20 a year anymore,” he said. “I’ll probably take it down a little bit.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA