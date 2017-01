Donald Cerrone: We’ll Just Keep Knocking Them Down Until We Get the Title (UFC Denver)

Embracing the fight against Jorge Masvidal in his home town of Denver, Colorado, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has big aspirations in 2017. He plans not only to get 5 to 6 fights under his belt during the year, he intends for one of them to be for the welterweight championship.

