Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal: Joe Rogan UFC Denver Preview
(Video Courtesy of UFC)
UFC commentator Joe Rogan previews the co-main event matchup between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Jorge Masvidal at Fight Night Denver this Saturday on FOX.
