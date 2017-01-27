Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal: Joe Rogan UFC Denver Preview

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 27, 2017
1 Comment

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentator Joe Rogan previews the co-main event matchup between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Jorge Masvidal at Fight Night Denver this Saturday on FOX.

TRENDING > Donald Cerrone: We’ll Just Keep Knocking Them Down Until We Get the Title

  • SHORT_BUS

    This should have been the main event. Best fight on the card and Cowboy is from the area. Not liking this new era entertainment / sex appeal first push the new owners are going with. Oh well, it’s their ship, they can crash it into the rocks if they want I guess.

               

