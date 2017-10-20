               

Donald Cerrone vs. Darren Till Set for UFC Gdansk; One Fighter Misses Weight

October 20, 2017
The UFC Fight Night 118 headlining bout between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Darren Till is set for Saturday in Gdansk, Poland.

Cerrone, one of the UFC’s most experienced throwdown artists, and Till, possibly the promotion’s fastest rising welterweight star, are set for Saturday’s main event after stepping on the scale on Friday. Both fighters easily made weight at 170 pounds on the mark.

Donald Cerrone vs Darren Till UFC Gdansk weigh-inThe UFC Fight Night 118 co-main event features home country hero Karolina Kowalkiewicz, who faces former boxer Jodie Esquibel. Kowalkiewicz stepped on the scale at 115 pounds, while Esquible was a pound lighter.

Only one fighter missed the mark. Sam Alvey accepted a fight with Ramazan Emeev on 10 days notice. Not having been in fight shape, Alvey admitted in the lead-up to the fight that he had a large hurtle of about a 30-pound weight cut in front of him.

He was unable to make the weight, hitting 189 pounds on the scale, which left him 3 pounds above the limit for the non-title bout. The fight will go on, although Alvey was fined 20-percent of his fight purse, which goes to his opponent.

TRENDING > Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Pulled from UFC on FOX 26 Card

Main Card (3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT on UFC Fight Pass)

  • Donald Cerrone (170) vs. Darren Till (170)
  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz (115) vs. Jodie Esquibel (114)
  • Jan Błachowicz (204) vs. Devin Clark (205)
  • Oskar Piechota (185) vs. Jonathan Wilson (186)

Prelims (11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT on UFC Fight Pass)

  • Marcin Held (156) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (155)
  • Anthony Hamilton (256) vs. Adam Wieczorek (233)
  • Damian Stasiak (134) vs Brian Kelleher (135)
  • Sam Alvey (189) vs. Ramazan Emeev (185)
  • Artem Lobov (145) vs. Andre Fili (145)
  • Salim Touahri (171) vs. Warlley Alves (171)
  • Lina Lansberg (134) vs. Aspen Ladd (136)
  • Felipe Arantes (145) vs. Josh Emmett (145)

Be sure to tune in to MMAWeekly.com for UFC Fight Night 118: Cerrone vs. Till Live Results and Fight Stats. The first preliminary bout is slated to begin on Saturday at 11:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT.

