Donald Cerrone Tying Records, Taking Names, and Igniting the Twitterati

February 19, 2018
Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone was on a three-fight losing skid heading into his UFC Fight Night 126 headliner with Yancy Medeiros. You’d never have known it on Sunday night in Austin, Texas, as Cerrone looked as good as ever, lighting Medeiros up late in the first round, not only winning the fight, but tying the UFC records for most wins and most finishes.

Fittingly, Twitter went bonkers after the Cowboy left the Octagon with his skid squarely in the past. 

RELATED > Cowboy Cerrone Stops Yancy Medeiros With Just 2 Seconds Left in the First Round

 

               

