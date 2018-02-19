Donald Cerrone Tying Records, Taking Names, and Igniting the Twitterati

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone was on a three-fight losing skid heading into his UFC Fight Night 126 headliner with Yancy Medeiros. You’d never have known it on Sunday night in Austin, Texas, as Cerrone looked as good as ever, lighting Medeiros up late in the first round, not only winning the fight, but tying the UFC records for most wins and most finishes.

Fittingly, Twitter went bonkers after the Cowboy left the Octagon with his skid squarely in the past.

RELATED > Cowboy Cerrone Stops Yancy Medeiros With Just 2 Seconds Left in the First Round

Buzzer Beater! Cowboy Cerrone crumbles Yancy Medeiros right at the end of the first round for the win! #UFCAustin https://t.co/FNKDO2M4PZ — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 19, 2018

That was the Cowboy ?? Not Donald — AlexSpartanNicholson (@spartanlife32) February 19, 2018

You can’t be friends with cerrone until after the fight yancy messed up by hugging him before the fight #ufcaustin — Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) February 19, 2018

? this is what came up when I typed in cowboy. Congrats @Cowboycerrone, you have an emoji. #UFCAustin — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) February 19, 2018

Well done @Cowboycerrone u deserve this one ??? — Chito Vera (@chitoveraUFC) February 19, 2018

Yancy is a good dude class act #ufcaustin — Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) February 19, 2018

Got to love and respect both @donaldcerrone and @ymedeiros, both showed alot of class tonight. #UFCAustin — Cortney Casey (@CastIron_Casey) February 19, 2018