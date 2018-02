Donald Cerrone Sings Yancy Medeiros’ Praises; Addresses Pending Fatherhood

(Courtesy of UFC)

Following his UFC Fight Night 126 first-round stoppage of Yancy Medeiros, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone broke down the fight, giving Medeiros nothing but praise, addressed Medeiros jumping the Octagon fence to hug Cerrone’s grandma, and talked about his pending fatherhood.

