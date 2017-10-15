Donald Cerrone Playing with Snakes Ahead of UFC Gdansk

So, what does Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone do for fun when he’s just days removed from his next fight? How about playing with a poisonous snake?

Yep, that’s just what the Cowboy does.

He was apparently in his boat, out on the lake, when he realized he had a buddy along for the ride.

Cerrone heads to Gdansk, Poland, this week for UFC Fight Night 118. Cerrone tops the bill in a bout with Darren Till, which will be his seventh UFC start at welterweight. Cerrone is coming off of back-to-back losses heading into the fight, and will be looking to Till in order to right the ship.

This big ol boy decided to come on the boat today!! . Was wild A post shared by Donald Cerrone (@cowboycerrone) on Oct 11, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

