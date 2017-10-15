               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Donald Cerrone rattlesnake

hot-sauce-featuredDonald Cerrone Playing with Snakes Ahead of UFC Gdansk

Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor Bad Blood

hot-sauce-featuredFan Gets Incredibly Detailed Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz Tattoo

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne

hot-sauce-featuredRonda Rousey’s Latest WWE Tease… Hubby Joining Her?

Demetrious Johnson UFC 216 post

hot-sauce-featuredSo, About That Time Fabricio Werdum Crashed Demetrious Johnson’s Press Conference

Donald Cerrone Playing with Snakes Ahead of UFC Gdansk

October 15, 2017
NoNo Comments

So, what does Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone do for fun when he’s just days removed from his next fight? How about playing with a poisonous snake?

Yep, that’s just what the Cowboy does. 

He was apparently in his boat, out on the lake, when he realized he had a buddy along for the ride.

Cerrone heads to Gdansk, Poland, this week for UFC Fight Night 118. Cerrone tops the bill in a bout with Darren Till, which will be his seventh UFC start at welterweight. Cerrone is coming off of back-to-back losses heading into the fight, and will be looking to Till in order to right the ship.

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley Endorses a Ronda Rousey Move to WWE

 

This big ol boy decided to come on the boat today!! . Was wild

A post shared by Donald Cerrone (@cowboycerrone) on

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA