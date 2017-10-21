Donald Cerrone Issues Statement Following Crushing Loss to Darren Till at UFC Gdansk

               

October 21, 2017
Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone suffered a crushing defeat at UFC Fight Night 118 on Saturday in Gdansk, Poland. 

Rising talent Darren Till put himself on the map, while simultaneously sending one of his favorite fighters deeper into the skid. 

Cerrone came out looking to take Till to the canvas, but the young Brit would have none of that. A short time into the opening round and Till rocked Cerrone. Realizing he hurt Cowboy, Till did not relent. He pounced on Cerrone and kept unloading, dropping him to the canvas, and unloading with punches until the referee stopped the fight.

Donald Cowboy CerroneIt was a remarkable victory for the youngster, who is now 16-0-1 as a professional. He will be hard for any UFC welterweight to overlook after what he did to Cerrone.

Following the fight, Cerrone issued a statement, noting that Till broke his nose in the fight. He wasn’t making excuses though, in fact, he was heaping praise on the knockout artist.

“One hell of a job Darren Till. Safe to say you broke the (expletive) out my nose,” Cerrone wrote. “I don’t make excuses, nor will I ever. You had a great game plan and executed it perfectly. I did not overlook nor take you lightly. So again, congratulations.”

Cerrone had hoped to make a quick return to the Octagon and fight against at UFC 219 on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas. Particularly with a broken nose, it is safe to say that plan is now unrealistic.

