Donald Cerrone Couldn’t Pick Darren Till Out of a Line-Up, but He’ll Gladly Knock Him Out

October 18, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone plans on giving undefeated British phenom Darren Till a reality check when they square off in the five-round main event at UFC Fight Night Gdansk on Saturday, although he may have to find some pictures or video of him first. Cerrone says that he wouldn’t even recognize Till if he walked into Cowboy’s gym.

Be sure to tune in to MMAWeekly.com for UFC Fight Night 118: Cerrone vs. Till Live Results and Fight Stats. The fight card is topped by Cerrone vs. Till, but also features hometown hero Karolina Kowalkiewicz stepping into the Octagon opposite Jodie Esquibel. The first preliminary bout is slated to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT.

