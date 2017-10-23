Donald Cerrone Could Be Sidelined for Six Months Because of Likely Broken Nose

Darren Till scored a victory at UFC Fight Night 118 on Saturday in Poland in what may prove to be a sea change for his career.

The 24-year-old Liverpudlian rocked UFC linchpin Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, swarmed him, and finished the fight late in the first round.

The loss was Cerrone’s third straight; the first time such a thing had happened in his career.

For Till, the victory moved him to 16-0-1. More importantly, however, it was the biggest notch on his belt, setting the UFC welterweight division on notice that he had arrived.

Every fighter on the card received a mandatory 7-day rest period when the UFC Fight Night 118 medical suspensions were released to mixedmartialarts.com on Monday, but Cerrone was among a handful of fighters that could be sidelined for as much as six months.

Cerrone admitted after the fight that he was certain Till had broken his nose, an assertion that the medical suspensions tend to confirm.

UFC Fight Night 118: Cerrone vs. Till took place on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at Ergo Arena in Gdańsk, Poland.

UFC Fight Night 118 Medical Suspensions

Darren Till defeated Donald Cerrone by TKO (Strikes, Round 1, 4:20)

Darren Till: 7 days mandatory rest period

Donald Cerrone: 180 days or clearance by maxillofacial facial CT, 45 days minimum and 30 days no contact

Karolina Kowalkiewicz defeated Jodie Esquibel by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: 30 days and 21 days no contact

Jodie Esquibel: 30 days and 21 days no contact

Jan Blachowicz defeated Devin Clark by Submission (RNC, Round 2, 3:02)

Jan Blachowicz: 180 days or clear right knee by left foot X-ray, 30 days minimum and 21 days no contact

Devin Clark: 180 days or clear right calf and right elbow X-ray, 30 days minimum and 21 days no contact

Oskar Piechota defeated Jonathan Wilson by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Oskar Piechota: 7 days mandatory rest period

Jonathan Wilson: 30 days and 21 days no contact

Marcin Held defeated Nasrat Haqparast by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Marcin Held: 30 days and 21 days no contact

Nasrat Haqparast: 30 days and 21 days no contact

Brian Kelleher defeated Damian Stasiak by TKO (Punches, Round 3, 3:39)

Brian Kelleher: 30 days and 21 days no contact

Damian Stasiak: 180 days or clear R knee by MRI, 30 days minimum and 21 days no contact

Ramazan Emeev defeated Sam Alvey by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ramazan Emeev: 7 days mandatory rest period

Sam Alvey: 180 days or clear R knee by MRI, 30 days minimum and 21 days no contact

Andre Fili defeated Artem Lobov by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Andre Fili: 45 days and 30 days no contact

Artem Lobov: 30 days and 21 days no contact

Warlley Alves defeated Salim Touahri by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Warlley Alves: 30 days and 21 days no contact

Salim Touahri: 30 days and 21 days no contact

Aspen Ladd defeated Lina Lansberg by TKO (Punches, Round 2, 2:33)

Aspen Ladd: 7 days mandatory rest period

Lina Lansberg: 45 days due to TKO and 30 days no contact

Josh Emmett defeated Felipe Arantes by Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)

Josh Emmett: 30 days and 21 days no contact

Felipe Arantes: 30 days and 21 days no contact

(Photo courtesy of Donald Cerrone, Instagram)

