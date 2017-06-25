Dominick Reyes Knocks Out Joachim Christensen (UFC Oklahoma City Fight Highlights)

“There’s a new force to be reckoned with and his name is @DOMREYES!” — @Jon_Anik
What. A. Finish. #UFCOKC https://t.co/ypp5yYv76P
— FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 26, 2017
(Video courtesy of UFC on Fox | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Check out Dominick Reyes’ knockout of Joachim Christensen at UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee on Sunday in Oklahoma City, Okla.
