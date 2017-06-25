Dominick Reyes Knocks Out Joachim Christensen (UFC Oklahoma City Fight Highlights)



(Video courtesy of UFC on Fox | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Dominick Reyes’ knockout of Joachim Christensen at UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee on Sunday in Oklahoma City, Okla.

