HOT OFF THE WIRE
Anderson Silva and Dana White

featuredDana White: Anderson Silva Should Probably Just Retire

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Refuses to Fight Before Fall 2017

Nate Diaz UFC 202 Pre Presser

featuredNate Diaz Says He Won’t Return to UFC in 2017

Anderson Silva

featuredAnderson Silva Will Retire if He Doesn’t Get Yoel Romero at UFC 212

Dominick Cruz’s Pick for Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw May Surprise You

May 8, 2017
1 Comment

Former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has spent five rounds inside the Octagon with champion Cody Garbrandt and former titleholder TJ Dillashaw. He took the belt from Dillashaw by decision in January 2016 and relinquished it to Garbrandt in December. Garbrandt is set to put the 135-pound belt on the line for the first time at UFC 213 in July, and Cruz predicts that “No Love” will retain his title.

“I think Cody wins,” Cruz said during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

TJ Dillashaw and Cody GarbrandtCruz doesn’t base his prediction on the stylistic match-up between the two.  He believes that Dillashaw has the skill set to win back the 135-pound title, but thinks the drama surrounding the two former teammates is weighing more on Dillashaw than Garbrandt and Team Alpha Male.  The intensity of the rivalry has been on full display as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 25.  

Dillashaw left the Urijah Faber-founded Team Alpha Male in 2015 to be trained by former Team Alpha Male head coach Duane “Bang” Ludwig.  His departure sparked a feud.  The situation was well publicized during TUF 22, coached by Faber and Conor McGregor.  It’s continuing to play out on TUF 25 every Wednesday.   

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre Refuses to Fight Before Fall 2017

“TJ isn’t just fighting Cody. He’s fighting that entire camp,” said Cruz. “He’s fighting all his old coaches, all his old friends and family members. I think that mental strain and the loneliness that he’s feeling on that show and over this period of time is wearing on him.

“I think the mental aspects of that is what gets him beat against Cody, not the technical aspects that TJ has. I think stylistically, TJ has the technique and tools to beat a guy like Cody,” continued Cruz.  “I think that the fact that TJ is facing that whole camp and not just Cody Garbrandt, I think that’s really wearing on TJ. I think it’s going to keep wearing on him. I think the mental is what gets him beat against Cody.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Watch Jessica Andrade Submit Joanne Calderwoo...

May 07, 2017No Comments68 Views

Watch Jessica Andrade's Performance of the Night finish of Joanne Calderwood at UFC 203 last year. She faces strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 211.

UFC 211 Watch List

UFC 211 Matchmaker Breakdow...

Jon Anik talks with Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard

May 07, 2017
Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

Dana White on McGregor vs. ...

Despite denials the fight was even close to being

May 07, 2017

Dominick Cruz Blames Team A...

When TJ Dillashaw, the UFC bantamweight champ at the

May 07, 2017
  • Darin

    Cruz picks the guy that beat him to beat the guy he beat…..that is not a surprise. That is exactly what you’d expect him to say. Nice piece of click bait.

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA