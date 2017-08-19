                   
Dominick Cruz’s Expert Insight on Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

August 19, 2017
On the latest Fight Society podcast, former bantamweight champion and UFC analyst Dominick Cruz joins the show to break down the upcoming fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Also on the show, former WBA champion Austin Trout gives his take on Mayweather vs. McGregor as well as perspective on MMA fighters in boxing after training with Carlos Condit in recent years.

All this, plus the latest on the Paulie Malignaggi situation with Conor McGregor, as well as a deep dive on all the ways Skip Bayless knows nothing about MMA.

