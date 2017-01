Dominick Cruz: This Isn’t Tough, This Is Life (UFC 207 Post-Fight FULL)

Following the loss of his UFC bantamweight championship to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207 on Dec. 30, 2016, Dominick Cruz met with the media at his post-fight press conference, taking a pragmatic stance on the loss, his career, and what comes next.

