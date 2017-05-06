HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Refuses to Fight Before Fall 2017

Nate Diaz UFC 202 Pre Presser

featuredNate Diaz Says He Won’t Return to UFC in 2017

Anderson Silva

featuredAnderson Silva Will Retire if He Doesn’t Get Yoel Romero at UFC 212

featuredDana White Admits to Giving Conor McGregor ‘Longer Leash’ Than Others

Dominick Cruz Thinks Demetrious Johnson Could Win Bantamweight Title

May 6, 2017
No Comments

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He’s defended the 125-pound belt a record ten times and hasn’t tasted defeat in six years. The last person to beat Johnson was Dominick Cruz for the bantamweight title in 2011.

Johnson has cleared out the flyweight division, and Cruz, now the former bantamweight titleholder, believes “Mighty Mouse” could win the 135-pound championship.

“Realistically, and I mean this because I’ve fought him, I think he does great against Cody (Garbrandt) and TJ (Dillashaw) because I’ve seen their styles,” Cruz said while appearing on The MMA Hour.

Garbrandt defeated Cruz at UFC 207 to capture the bantamweight crown. He’s expected to face former champion Dillashaw at UFC 213 in July. Cruz believes that Johnson’s speed would give Garbrandt and Dillashaw problems.

“I think that he’d be too quick for both TJ and Cody. Do I think that they have more power and they’re stronger than him? Yes,” he said. “He can change his style up according to each style that he faces and make the best win scenario for himself.”

TRENDING > A Chuck Liddell UFC Return Isn’t Completely Out of the Question

“I think that the speed that he has and how tough he is to hit, and the fact that TJ or Cody don’t really wrestle or grapple at all in their fights, I think that makes a good match-up for Demetrious,” added Cruz.

Garbrandt and Dillashaw have wrestling backgrounds, but Cruz doesn’t think their wrestling pedigree will be enough to put “Mighty Mouse” on his back.

“Demetrious Johnson moves his feet, floats non-stop, never stops moving, never sits still. The takedowns won’t be there.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Stipe Miocic vs Junior dos Santos UFC

Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos’ Fir...

May 05, 2017No Comments80 Views

Check out the first fight between current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Junior Dos Santos, which won Fight of the Night honors back in 2014.

Georges St-Pierre Refuses t...

Any hopes of a last-minute effort to get Michael

May 05, 2017
Chris Weidman Bringing Sexy Back

Chris Weidman is Bringing S...

Chris Weidman is bringing sexy back, but hey, Paige

May 05, 2017
Canelo vs Chavez Jr PPV

Watch the Canelo vs. Chavez...

Watch the Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr.

May 05, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA