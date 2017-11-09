Dominick Cruz Suffers Injury, Out of Fight with Jimmie Rivera at UFC 219

Former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz will have to wait until 2018 to make his return to action after suffering a broken arm that will keep out him out of his upcoming fight against Jimmie Rivera at UFC 219.

Sources close to the situation confirmed the news on Thursday following an initial report by MMAFighting.com.

Cruz hasn’t fought since last December when he fell to Cody Garbrandt in the bout that cost him the bantamweight title.

Unfortunately thanks to this injury, Cruz will now be out for over a year before he’s able to book his next fight inside the Octagon.

As for Rivera, the search is underway to try and find him a new opponent to keep him fighting at UFC 219, which takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Rivera has been gunning for a title show while remaining undefeated in his UFC campaign and beating Cruz would have almost assuredly earned him that opportunity. Now he awaits word on a new opponent that will hopefully allow him to climb that much closer towards a title shot next year.

