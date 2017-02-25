Dominick Cruz: Ronda Rousey’s Situation is ‘Heartbreaking’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz was recently a guest on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where he and Rogan went into detail about the mental hurdles that a fighter encounters, particularly fighters that attain the highest levels of success.

Cruz is no stranger to the category, having ruled the bantamweight division for years, struggling through injuries and comebacks, before losing his belt to Cody Garbrandt. Another fighter that is keenly aware of the struggles of success is Ronda Rousey, whom Cruz addressed with a fair amount of empathy.

