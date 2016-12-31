Dominick Cruz: Part of Life is Losing (UFC 207 video)

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz isn’t accustomed to losing, at least, not in the Octagon, but he handles it extremely well.

Cruz hadn’t lost a fight in nearly a decade before Cody Garbrandt dominated him over the course of five rounds on Friday night at UFC 207 in Las Vegas, but as he was whenever he won a fight, Cruz was a gentleman in losing.

“What can you do man? This is a part of it, is losing. Part of life is losing,” Cruz said at the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.

Check out more of Cruz’s thoughts on losing the fight, and his belt, on Friday night.

