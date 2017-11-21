               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredFabricio Werdum Wins Lopsided Decision Over Marcin Tybura, Full UFC Fight Night Results

UFC Fight Night Werdum vs Tybura Full Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 121: Werdum vs. Tybura Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredFour Fighters Miss Weight (UFC Sydney Weigh-in Results)

Cris-Cyborg-UFC-214

featuredCris Cyborg Defends Women’s Featherweight Title Against Holly Holm at UFC 219

Dominick Cruz Out; John Lineker Now Faces Jimmie Rivera at UFC 219

November 21, 2017
NoNo Comments

Following an injury to former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz, John Lineker has stepped up to face Jimmie Rivera at UFC 219 in Las Vegas on Dec. 30.

UFC officials announced the matchup on Tuesday. 

With a 5-1 record at 135 pounds, Lineker has been one of the toughest matchups in the bantamweight division with a heavy-handed aggressive style that has intimidated more than a few opponents in the past.

Lineker was champing at the bit to land this fight after Cruz fell out due to injury and now he’s got his wish as he looks to add the first loss to Rivera’s resume since joining the UFC roster.

As for Rivera, he hopes to solidify himself as the No. 1 contender in the bantamweight division with a win at UFC 219. 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA