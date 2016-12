Dominick Cruz: ‘I Am the Best Pound-for-Pound Fighter on Earth’ (UFC 207 video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz talks about why his upcoming title defense against Cody Garbrandt on December 30 at UFC 207 will be his greatest performance yet.

