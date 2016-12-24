HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Flagged for UFC Anti-Doping Violation

Demetrious Johnson

featuredUFC Flyweight Champ Demetrious Johnson Sidelined for Several Months

Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway

featuredJose Aldo and Max Holloway Butt Heads Over Nixing of UFC 208 Bout

Conor McGregor UFC 205 presser

featuredConor McGregor, Sportsperson of the Year, Addresses ‘Lengthy’ Break

Dominick Cruz Has a Car Fetish (UFC 207 Video)

December 24, 2016
No Comments

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz takes his racing almost as seriously as his fighting. Cruz fights Cody Garbrandt in the co-main event at UFC 207 on December 30.

TRENDING > Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt’s Heated Exchange at UFC on Fox 22 (Video)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Cain Velasquez - UFC 200

Cain Velasquez ‘Unfit to Fight’ a...

Dec 24, 20167 Comments44 Views

Cain Velasquez is officially out of his scheduled UFC 207 rematch against Fabrcio Werdum after failing to be approved by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

velasquez-werdum-ufc188workouts-750

Watch Fabricio Werdum vs. C...

In 2015, then-interim champion Fabricio Werdum unified the heavyweight

Dec 24, 2016
tj-dillashaw-ufc207-warriorcode-750

TJ Dillashaw: UFC 207 Warri...

Before TJ Dillashaw fights to become the top contender

Dec 24, 2016
Ronda Rousey UFC 193 scrum 1

Ronda Rousey Not Participat...

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey will not

Dec 24, 2016
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA