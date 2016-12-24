Dominick Cruz Has a Car Fetish (UFC 207 Video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz takes his racing almost as seriously as his fighting. Cruz fights Cody Garbrandt in the co-main event at UFC 207 on December 30.

