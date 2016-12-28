Dominick Cruz: Cody Garbrandt is an Emotional Wreck (UFC 207 Scrum)

In his final meeting with the media before UFC 207, bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz detailed his approach to his title defense against undefeated Cody Garbrandt, whom Cruz defines as an emotional wreck.

