Dominick Cruz: Cody Garbrandt is an Emotional Wreck (UFC 207 Scrum)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
In his final meeting with the media before UFC 207, bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz detailed his approach to his title defense against undefeated Cody Garbrandt, whom Cruz defines as an emotional wreck.
TREDNING > More UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Videos
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
After the Nevada Athletic Commission pulled Cain Velasquez from his UFC 207 bout with Fabricio Werdum, the former champion issued a lengthy statement.
So how did Ronda Rousey get away with her
TJ Dillashaw doesn't blame former women's bantamweight champ Ronda
UFC president Dana White on Wednesday confirmed that Friday's
Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery