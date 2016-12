Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt’s Heated Exchange at UFC on Fox 22 (Video)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions | Explicit Language)

Bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and his UFC 207 challenger Cody Garbrandt got into a heated exchange during their interview at UFC Fight Night 22 in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday.

