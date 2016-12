Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbrandt Get into Heated Exchange (UFC 207 Video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Dominick Cruz and Cody Garbandt spoke with UFC.com as part of a satellite media tour on Wednesday. The interview went south when the two started exchanging personal insults when discussing some social media interactions in the lead up to their UFC 207 co-main event Friday night on Pay-Per-View.

