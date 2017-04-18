Dominic Mazzotta: ‘I Can See Me Finishing AJ McKee’ at Bellator 178

Over the course of his three years as a pro, featherweight prospect Dominic Mazzotta has accomplished just about everything he has set out to.

Mazzotta has worked his way up from main card bouts, to headlining shows, to winning and defending a title for the Pinnacle FC promotion. It is these experiences Mazzotta believes has helped shape him into the fighter he is today.

“I had one loss against (UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt) like three fights into my career,” Mazzotta told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ve been fighting, putting my head down, training, working hard and winning fights – and not only that, but finishing fights.

“There’s been ups and there’s been downs. But it made me a better person, a better fighter. I’m ready to take my career to the next level and prove I’m one of the best in the world.”

TRENDING > Fresh in UFC Retirement, Tim Kennedy Re-Enlists in the Military

For Mazzotta, holding a title at the regional level is a solid accomplishment that he can build off of as he moves onto the international level.

“Any stage is good,” said Mazzotta. “The title just makes it a little more special. You can win them, hang them on the wall, look back on it and say that’s what you started with. Hopefully I can a Bellator title on top of it.”

Mazzotta (12-1) will make his Bellator debut when he takes on AJ McKee Jr. (7-0) in a main card 145-pound bout on Friday in Uncasville, Conn.

“He’s a young kid, he’s tough, and he’s got a lot of hype behind him, but I don’t think anywhere is he better than me,” Mazzotta said of McKee. “I don’t think his wrestling or his grappling is anywhere near my level. He’s explosive and fast, but it’s nothing I haven’t seen before.

“I don’t see him doing anything super-spectacular. I can see me finishing the fight.”

While he may be new to the international stage, Mazzotta believes he can make an instant impact and find himself among the top of his division before too long.

“This is my first fight in Bellator, but I’m no rookie,” said Mazzotta. “I’ve been fighting for a long time. I’ve got a great record. I’m very marketable in my opinion.

“After I finish AJ, and maybe one more fight I feel like I’ll be ready for contention for a title. It’s time for the new breed to come in, and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram