Does Floyd Mayweather Think Conor McGregor is Racist for Calling Him Boy?

July 13, 2017
Everyone knew that the Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour was going to be full of fireworks and that the two champions would clash in spectacular fashion stop after stop.

A lot of eyebrows were raised, however, when Conor McGregor yelled into the microphone “Dance for me, boy!” in Los Angeles. Brows peaked again in Toronto on Wednesday when McGregor doubled down on the questionable comment.

If you’ve followed McGregor for any period of time, he’s known for fiery remarks as he tries to crack his opponent’s psyche. But was he being racist in his remarks to Mayweather?

“We all know there’s only two types of boys — a white boy and a cowboy — and I’m not neither,” Mayweather chuckled jokingly in an on-the-street comment to TMZ Sports.

“Racism still exists but you know, I try to take something negative and turn it into something positive,” he continued. “A lot of people say that Conor McGregor is racist, but I’m not worried about that.”

Asked specifically if he was upset with McGregor over the comments, Mayweather told TMZ that he was not.

“It is what it is. He’s entitled to feel how he wants to feel. I just want to stay in my zone and stay focused.”

Check out McGregor’s remarks in question below:

Conor McGregor in Los Angeles

Conor McGregor in Toronto

