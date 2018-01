Does Cris Cyborg Think She’s the Greatest of All Time Following UFC 219?

Many are calling Cris “Cyborg” Justino the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time following her win over Holly Holm at UFC 219. But how does the UFC featherweight champion see herself?

How does she stack up against the likes of Ronda Rousey, Gina Carano, and others?