‘Do You Wanna Be a F—in’ Fighter?!’ (A TUF Look Back)

April 19, 2017
No Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

The inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter was the UFC’s last stand. If the reality show didn’t take the promotion over the edge, tipping it into a viable investment, it was going to be time to pull the plug.

As confusion reigned at the beginning of the show, the fighters were beginning the rumblings of a mutiny. Not really understanding what they might be in for, many were questioning whether or not they wanted to remain.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor and Urijah Faber’s Epic Banter (A TUF Look Back)

Then UFC president Dana White gave the speech that helped alter the course of the fight promotion’s history. He belted out the question that is probably the most repeated ever in mixed martial arts… 

“Do you wanna be a f—in’ fighter?!”

