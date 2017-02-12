Do the UFC 208 Scorecards Leave Winners Shadowed by Doubt?

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 12, 2017
4 Comments

While UFC 208 was historic in that it crowned the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight champion, its main and co-main event bouts were also shadowed in controversy.

Germaine de Randamie was awarded a unanimous decision victory over Holly Holm, making her the 145-pound champion, but the referee’s decision not to deduct any points for shots after the bell at the end of rounds two and three left a sour taste in many mouths. 

Though she made no excuses for letting it get to the judges, Holm even declared after the fight that the late shots were intentional and that she felt the fight was worthy of a rematch. 

Holm vs de Randamie UFC 208 Scorecard

Though the referee didn’t play as influential of a role in Anderson Silva’s co-main event fight with Derek Brunson, there were still many people questioning the outcome.

The fight went the distance with neither fighter taking a significant advantage over the other. The scoring, however, raised several eyebrows, as Silva was awarded a unanimous decision.

Silva vs Brunson UFC 208 Scorecard

  • Triggerman99

    I gave it to Silva, but I’m a Silva homer. I could’ve seen it going to Brunson though.
    Close fight no doubt, but I think Silva tried to win the fight more than Brunson did, with all due respect.

    • MikeMcK

      I’m in the same boat as you pretty much.

      Anderson can make it tough though. A fan watching for the 1st time probably doesn’t realize how much of the fight Anderson was in control of. His style and typical gameplan make it tough to win 3 round fights.

      If I were Anderson’s manager I’d make sure all of his future fights are 5 rounds.

  • Hamburgers

    Was a close fight but no doubt Silva won.

  • TheCerealKiller

    Close fight, not going to split hairs over it. Here is the problem that I do have, how can two judges score two rounds in a row opposite of each other? What are they watching and scoring differently? If they both thought the first two rounds were a draw, but 10 point must, how do they pick a winner? Just a thought, but maybe they should be able to discuss for a minute after each round before they pick a winner.

               

