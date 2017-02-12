Do the UFC 208 Scorecards Leave Winners Shadowed by Doubt?

While UFC 208 was historic in that it crowned the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight champion, its main and co-main event bouts were also shadowed in controversy.

Germaine de Randamie was awarded a unanimous decision victory over Holly Holm, making her the 145-pound champion, but the referee’s decision not to deduct any points for shots after the bell at the end of rounds two and three left a sour taste in many mouths.

Though she made no excuses for letting it get to the judges, Holm even declared after the fight that the late shots were intentional and that she felt the fight was worthy of a rematch.

Though the referee didn’t play as influential of a role in Anderson Silva’s co-main event fight with Derek Brunson, there were still many people questioning the outcome.

The fight went the distance with neither fighter taking a significant advantage over the other. The scoring, however, raised several eyebrows, as Silva was awarded a unanimous decision.

