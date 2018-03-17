Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Subs Mark Godbeer on His Home Turf (UFC London Results & Highlights)

What a debut win! Dimitriy Sosnovskiy gets the tap in round 2 against Godbeer. Wow! #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/t1xf4Je5D3 — UFC (@ufc) March 17, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC)

Check out highlights from Dmitriy Sosnovskiy’s submission of Mark Godbeer at UFC Fight Night 127 on Saturday in London. The bout was Sosnovskiy’s UFC debut, which he won in a big way by finishing the Englishman on his home turf.

Though UFC London flew somewhat under the radar, the MMA juggernaut next returns with a monster fight card for UFC 223 on April 7 in Brooklyn, N.Y. The UFC 223 headliner features interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson squaring off with undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov for the undisputed lightweight title, as well as UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas putting her newly minted belt on the line against the woman she took it from, Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The fight card also features two lightweights battling it out in an effort to get into contention, as top ranked 155-pounders Michael Chiesa and Anthony Pettis meet on the UFC 223 main card.

