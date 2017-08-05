Disgruntled Paulie Malignaggi Lays Out Conor McGregor’s Path to Beating Floyd Mayweather

(Courtesy of The Rich Eisen Show)

In an interview with Rich Eisen, two-time world champion boxer and now former Conor McGregor sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi talked about training with the two-division UFC champ, laid out McGregor’s path to victory against Floyd Mayweather, and dispelled rumors that McGregor had been knocked out in training.

Malignaggi was still in McGregor’s camp at the time of this interview. Malignaggi has since separated himself from McGregor after a falling out over leaked photos painted him in a poor light, which he says is misleading.

TRENDING > Michael Bisping on Georges St-Pierre: ‘This is Not an Easy Fight for Me’

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram