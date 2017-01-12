HOT OFF THE WIRE
Director of Conor McGregor Short Films Believes He Could Have a Future in Acting

January 12, 2017
Conor McGregor has been tapped as the ’13th Jockey’ for the inaugural $12 Million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, the world’s richest Thoroughbred horse race taking place on January 28, 2017 at Gulfstream Park in South Florida. 

Last month, McGregor, together with actor and comedian Jon Lovitz, filmed 4 short comedic films to promote the event.

The director of the short films, Frank Coraci (“The Waterboy,” “The Wedding Singer,” “Here Comes The Boom” and more), spoke with Karyn Bryant about the story behind the Pegasus World Cup Invitational ad campaign. Coraci explained why the MMA superstar was the perfect person to promote the $12 million-dollar horse race, how McGregor and Lovitz became an instantly funny comedy duo and why he believes McGregor could have a real future as an actor in Hollywood.

“In history, some people come along that are amazing in their sport and they happen to match up with amazing charisma. We’re talking (Muhammad) Ali-level. We’re talking Michael Jordan. I think Conor is the modern day Ali,” said Coraci.

“I’ve been watching Conor all along and I thought ‘this guys is an amazing entertainer.’ It’s just natural for him, and he’s genuinely funny.”

Working with McGregor was easy according to Coraci, who characterized the Irishman as “a natural right away.”

“His learning curve was amazing. He got so good at it so fast. Each spot he got better and better and each spot got funnier and funnier. From the beginning, he was a natural. He came totally prepared. He’s totally dedicated,” said Coraci. “He’s the fastest learner I’ve ever worked with and it was a pleasure.

“He’s got all the makings of a big action star,” the director continued. “He’s one of those people that I feel can make the transition for sure. He can pretty much do whatever he wants.”

WATCH THE “13TH JOCKEY” SHORTS:

(Video courtesy of MMA Heat | Photos courtesy of Kelly Serfoss, Serfoss Productions)

