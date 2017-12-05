Diego Sanchez Submitted by Fighter with Down Syndrome (Video)

The finish A post shared by Diego Sanchez (@diegonightmaresanchezufc) on Dec 3, 2017 at 5:24pm PST

Diego Sanchez jumped back in the cage recently, somewhat under the radar.

The longtime UFC veteran participated in an exhibition bout with Isaac “The Shermanator” Marquez at Friday’s Jackson and Wink “Fight Night 2” at Isleta Casino and Resort in Albuquerque, N.M.

Marquez, 32, was born with down syndrome and has long dreamed of becoming a mixed martial artist, according to a report by local Albuquerque news station KRQE. He has been training alongside Sanchez at Jackson/Wink, and intends to continue doing so even now that the fight is over.

“Most down syndrome adults don’t live past 45,” Sanchez told KRQE, when discussing his reasoning for the exhibition and training alongside Marquez. ” Isaac is 32, and I just wanted to see this young man be healthy. Exercise and martial arts are one of the most healthy things you can do.”

Marquez won the exhibition bout via armbar, forcing Sanchez to tap out at 1:25 of the first round.

Epic A post shared by Diego Sanchez (@diegonightmaresanchezufc) on Dec 1, 2017 at 8:16pm PST

