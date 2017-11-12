Diego Sanchez Issues Statement Following Matt Brown’s Crushing Elbow Knockout

While Matt Brown was the one talking about retirement in the lead-up to UFC Fight Night 120 on Saturday night, it was his opponent, Diego Sanchez, that many questioned whether or not he should continue after all was said and done.

Brown admitted contemplating retirement as the fight neared, but on fight night, he unleashed a wicked elbow that planted Sanchez face down on the canvas.

The knockout loss was Sanchez’s third in his last four bouts. And that’s not even counting the numerous bloody battles he’s had. His 38 bouts span a career of 15 years.

Many question whether or not it is reasonable – and safe – for Sanchez to continue subjecting his body to such punishment when he isn’t even sniffing title contention.

Sanchez, however, issued a statement after the loss to Brown, indicating that he isn’t even considering stepping away from the sport he loves.

“I love y’all fans. Hope you guys liked the fight. What can I say, but it hurts to let down the family?” Sanchez wrote on Instagram. “But that’s the fight game. I still have fight in me. I’m not done yet. I know that.

“(Matt Brown), what a classy competitor.”

